Deputy Defense Minister: Armenia will be able to repair military equipment for Russia and Belarus

YEREVAN. – Armenia will be able to repair the military equipment for Belarus and Russia, the Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Artak Zakaryan said in parliament on Wednesday, submitting for ratification the Agreement on Armenia's accession to the Russian-Belarus financial and industrial group.
According to him, Armenia will be able to order repair of military equipment at the internal Russian and Belarusian prices. At the same time, Armenia will not only be a consumer, but it will also offer repair of some types of equipment.