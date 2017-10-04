News
Wednesday
October 04
News
Georgia foreign ministry comments on appointment of Armenia ambassador
17:49, 04.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian foreign ministry commented on the appointment of Armenian political analyst Sergey Minasyan as Armenian ambassador in Georgia, and the comment was made in an evasive manner.

Georgian foreign ministry refused to provide accreditation to newly appointed Armenian, Georgian media reported.

Novosti Gruziya website reached the foreign ministry for a comment, but the foreign office’s response was rather short.

“When a decision is taken in connection with ambassador, it is always publicly disclosed. All the speculations in connection with the story are unacceptable,” representative of the Georgian foreign ministry said.

Political analyst Sergey Minasyan is a deputy director at the Caucasus Institute. The previous ambassador was Yuri Vardanyan who took the office in August 2014.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
