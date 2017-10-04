News
Arrival of EU delegation by Baku-Yerevan charter flight creates stir in Armenia
19:34, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The arrival of the delegation of EU Council’s political and security committee created a stir in Armenia.

The delegation arrived by a charter flight directly from the Baku airport after Heydar Aliyev.  The message on flight arriving in Yerevan from Baku appeared on Zvartnots website.

According to information obtained by Armenian News-NEWS.am, a delegation of the EU Council’s political and security committee is arriving by a charter flight. In Baku the delegation already met with Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

