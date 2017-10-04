News
Wednesday
October 04
Zakharova does not rule out discussion of Karabakh conflict at meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council
20:27, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova did not rule out the possible discussion of the Karabakh conflict settlement at the upcoming meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council. Zakharova said that the discussion of the Karabakh issue] is not ruled out, but it should be clarified.

She noted that meeting will be held on October 10 in Sochi under the chairmanship of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to her, the agenda includes issues covering a wide range of areas of multilateral cooperation within the CIS.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
