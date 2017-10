Black tea may help with weight loss, study says

Saudi king arrives in Moscow

Trump and Japan's Abe agree to keep pressure on North Korea

Charles Aznavour congratulates Levon Aronian on his wedding (PHOTO)

Newly appointed US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group: Meeting with Karabakh President is very productive

Armenia holds pre-game training for Poland match (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Sargsyan receives President of Senate of Czech Republic (PHOTO)

Zakharova does not rule out discussion of Karabakh conflict at meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council

Hearing specialist from West Wickham to travel to Armenia and gift sound to those in need

Karabakh president receives US co-chairman of OSCE Minsk Group

Karabakh Defense Minister receives US co-chairman of OSCE Minsk Group

Arrival of EU delegation by Baku-Yerevan charter flight creates stir in Armenia

Iran and Turkey sign 4 agreements to promote cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister: Armenia will be able to repair military equipment for Russia and Belarus

Putin certain that united efforts to defeat ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra will succeed

State Department concerned over anti-LGBT crackdown in Azerbaijan

Armenia coach: We do not have problems with motivation

Turkey MFA urges country’s citizens not to visit Karabakh

Georgia foreign ministry comments on appointment of Armenia ambassador

Putin speaks about relations with Trump

Mkhitaryan: We are focused on Poland game

Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia

Armenia FM, CoE Secretary General discuss 2015-2018 action plan

Błaszczykowski: Poland will have a tough match against Armenia

Grzegorz Krychowiak: Everyone knows that Mkhitaryan is a top player

Over 146,000 Armenia citizens visit Georgia in September

Adam Nawalka: Armenia play in a very organized manner

Catalonia to declare independence within days

Armenia defense ministry: If we need Russia’s military assistance, we can ask for it

Armenia opposition: We heard no voice from CSTO during incidents on Armenia border

Milan Štěch: Czech Republic did not sell weapons to Azerbaijan

Czech senate president: Armenia and we have common Christian values and common socialist past

Winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry announced

Czech Rep. Senate leader wants Armenia to never see genocide

Jivan Gasparyan and Jivan Gasparyan Jr. at the evening show of Ivan Urgant

73 babies were born in Yerevan on October 3

State Revenue Committee: Armenia tax revenues grew 9.4% during first 9 months of this year

PACE to discuss two reports on Azerbaijan during autumn session

Armenia Parliament debates on agreement regarding mutual protection of investments with UAE

Armenia government to declare martial law, instead of President

Armenia Parliament discusses agreement with Jordan on mutual protection of investments

Newspaper: Sergey Minasyan not to serve as Armenia ambassador in Tbilisi

Angelina Jolie's director for 'Maleficent 2' revealed

Secretary Tillerson reports Erdogan has yet to apologize for May 16th Attack

Natural protein may help to prevent blindness

Georgia news website journalist dismisses reports that Georgian police beat Armenian villagers

Armenia to permit other CIS countries’ companies to participate in its public procurement

Tillerson wants Artsakh demining completed as “quickly and thoroughly as possible”

Leroy Sane named fastest Premier League player

Man wounded in Yerevan shooting dies early morning

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Robert Lewandowski misses Poland training

It is snowing in Armenia’s Gavar

Azerbaijan news agency reports about country’s army violating ceasefire in Karabakh

Global oil prices falling

Armenia Parliament rejects draft on withdrawal from EAEU

Newspaper: Analyst - New page of Karabakh peace talks is opening

Skipping breakfast may be bad for your heart

Hurricane Maria death toll rises to 34 in Puerto Rico

Armenia Parliament new session resumes

Turkey to build own space station?

US senator says Azerbaijan was bribing European politicians

New video shows entryway to Las Vegas shooting suspect's hotel room

Cuban Foreign Minister slams US decision to expel Cuban diplomats

Serbia FM accuses world of double standards over Catalonia and Kosovo

Ancient plant-based ink could help treat cancer

Canadian Prime Minister to meet with US President Trump

Train crushes 3 students taking selfies on railway track in India

James Mattis: America’s focus still on finding diplomatic solution to dispute with North Korea

Meet the hominin species that gave us genital herpes

Donald Trump arrives in Puerto Rico

15 foods that will ward off hunger pangs and keep your diet on track

World Championships: Harutyun Merdinyan and Artur Davtyan reach final round

Iran MFA: None of conflicts in Middle East has military solution

More than 650 Azerbaijani women suffer from alcoholism

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis

Iraqi parliament votes to halt financial transactions with Kurdistan

US expels 15 Cuban diplomats

Azerbaijani ministry searching for foreigners trapped in mountainous area

Armenia will annul protocols, if Turkey continues blackmail

Beijing: Khachanov starts with victory and will face Nadal

Yelk Bloc MP: Armenia should be an equal partner in Eurasian Union

Armenian cabinet discusses implementation of Doing Business plan

One in five office mugs contain waste matter which is spread by dirty kitchen sponges

Wife of Las Vegas massacre victim: He saved my life and lost his

Parliament opposition faction: Armenia employment rate declined by 13% due to EAEU membership

Ronaldo not rules out becoming professional boxer

China woman raped in Armenia

Russia condemns North Korea's violations of UN resolutions

Armenian Surgeons Will Enhance Skills in War Surgery

Armenia ruing party: You propose withdrawal from Eurasian Union, but what next ?

Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 24% in January-September

Young Armenian woman drowns in Caspian Sea

Regular sauna use could slash men's hypertension risk

President: Armenian people have warm feelings toward Colombia (PHOTOS)

Clergyman: Placing of cross-stone will obstruct Georgia plan to submit Armenian church to UNESCO

Winners of Nobel Prize in Physics announced

2 road accidents occur simultaneously in Yerevan at same place (PHOTOS)

Terrorist attack prevented in Paris ahead of PSG match

Armenia launches April 2016 War website