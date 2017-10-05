Jack Daniels advert flag is mistaken for Islamic State banner in Switzerland

A man was accused of flying “the black flag of death” after he put up a Jack Daniels flag in Zurich, Switzerland.
“Concerned neighbors” thought the bourbon advert was promoting so-called Islamic State, according to Metro newspaper of the UK.
Someone left a note at his house saying they would put him and his girlfriend under watch, saying: “Should we be afraid of you? First the Italian flag and now the black flag of death.”
The man, 29, who has an Italian background and wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I hung it up, because I found it funny.”
The man said he does not know who exactly wrote the letter.
And he has no intention of removing the Jack Daniels flag, as he said “then we would prove them right.”