Newspaper: US Congress members’ Armenia visit did not go so smoothly

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the House of Representatives of the US Congress arrived in Armenia on September 17, and new details are emerging after their return to the US, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“It turns out that the Congress members’ visit to Armenia has not gone so smoothly. Solely Congress members [Frank] Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard left for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], whereas the other members of the delegation refused to go to Artsakh.
“And, especially, the sad thing is that the Congress members of Armenian origin [Jackie Speier-Kanchelian and Anna Eshoo] were among those who did not go to Artsakh, who refused to visit, at the last moment.
“And it only remains to guess as to why they ‘changed their mind’ at the last moment,” wrote Hraparak.