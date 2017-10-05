News
Armenia PM instructs to finish “homework” on combating corruption
12:11, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed the government of Armenia to complete the unfulfilled works in the fight against corruption. 

He recalled that in 2018, several international organizations will assess the relevant work by Armenia. In this connection, Karapetyan instructed Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan to submit the respective work they still need to do, and the government departments that will carry out this work.

And based on the conclusion by the Ministry of Justice, a schedule for these activities will be prepared.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
