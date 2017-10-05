UNHCR expresses gratitude to Armenia for receiving large number of refugees from Syria

YEREVAN. – Head of the Armenian delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ashot Hovakimian, delivered an address at the 68th Session of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Programme, in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his remarks, Hovakimian reaffirmed Armenia’s support to the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, and reflected on the global challenges regarding refugees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian deputy FM spoke about the Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, and condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in early April of the year past.

In addition, Ashot Hovakimian reflected on Syrian refugees, and noted that by providing shelter to about 22,000 refugees from Syria, Armenia is ranked third in Europe in terms of population ratio, among the countries that have received refugees from Syria.

UNHCR Filippo Grandi, for his part, expressed gratitude to Armenia for receiving a large number of refugees from Syria.