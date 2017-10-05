News
Armenia citizens deported from Russia for working near Abkhazia border
14:19, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

During their patrol to detect illegal foreign immigrants, Russian border guards detained four migrant workers in Vesyoloye village at Sochi town, near the border with Abkhazia, according to SvobodnayaPressa – Yug (Free Press - South) of Russia. 

It was found out that although the detained Armenian citizens’ documents for staying and working in Russia were in order, they did not have a permit for working in the border zone.

In addition, they did not have social enactments, informed the press service of the border department of Krasnodar Krai (region).

These men were fined and subjected to mandatory deportation from Russia.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
