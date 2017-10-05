Yerevan-bound passenger van accident in Russia: One injured in stable condition, other one discharged from hospital

MOSCOW. – Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the embassy of Armenia in Moscow that one of the two passengers, who were injured in the Armenian passenger van crash at night in Russia, has been checked out of hospital.

According to the embassy, information was received, on Thursday at around 1:55am, that a traffic accident had occurred on a highway in Russia.

A van, driven by Umrshat Iskoyan, 63, had gone off road and fallen into a streamlet.

This vehicle provides passenger transportation between Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, and Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

As a result of this accident, two of the 16 passengers in the vehicle—namely, Gohar Hakobyan (born in 1961) and Salvi Avetisyan (born in 1967)—were hospitalized.

According to the verified findings of the embassy, Hakobyan is still in hospital and in stable condition. Separately, necessary medical assistance was provided to Avetisyan, and this passenger was discharged from hospital.