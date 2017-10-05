Armenia, Lithuania to collaborate in agriculture

YEREVAN. – Second meeting of the Armenian-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation was convened Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Within the framework of this event, Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Armen Harutyunyan and Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Rolandas Taraškevičius signed the 2018-2019 Agricultural Cooperation Action Plan between the agriculture ministries of Armenia and Lithuania, the Armenian Ministry of Agriculture informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The action plan envisages to promote bilateral cooperation in the agrarian sector, and to carry out several respective joint actions within one year.
In addition, the two countries will cooperate in cattle breeding.