Thursday
October 05
Thursday
October 05
Armenia, Lithuania to collaborate in agriculture
17:58, 05.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Second meeting of the Armenian-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation was convened Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Within the framework of this event, Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Armen Harutyunyan and Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Rolandas Taraškevičius signed the 2018-2019 Agricultural Cooperation Action Plan between the agriculture ministries of Armenia and Lithuania, the Armenian Ministry of Agriculture informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The action plan envisages to promote bilateral cooperation in the agrarian sector, and to carry out several respective joint actions within one year.

In addition, the two countries will cooperate in cattle breeding.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
