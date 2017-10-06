Person injured in downtown Yerevan fatal shooting is discharged from hospital

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Abgaryan, who was wounded in the fatal shots that were fired on September 14 in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, was checked out of hospital on Wednesday.

Astghik Medical Center, where Abgaryan was being treated, informed about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Although it was originally said that Vahagn Abgaryan had not sustained severe wounds, he actually stayed in hospital for three weeks.

As reported earlier, shots were fired on September 14 at around 1:25pm nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and one person was killed and another was wounded.

The person who lost his life in the shooting is Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the wounded is Vahagn Abgaryan, 39; they are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35, and Armen Karadavidov, 33, are charged with murder.

Khachatryan is detained, whereas search is still in progress for the other two.