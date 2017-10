YEREVAN. – Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatosyan and his staff prepared a report based on fact-finding study of ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in the border villages of Vazashen and Barekamavan, Tavush region.

The results of the monitoring were presented on a Google map, which reveals settlements, buildings, and houses that were targeted by Azerbaijani armed forces.

The report has been sent to the international agencies.