Erdogan: Turkey, Iran and Iraq are considering blockading Iraq’s Kurdish region
21:02, 05.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Turkey, Iran and Iraq are considering blockading Iraq’s Kurdish region by closing its airspace and borders after the Kurds’ voted for independence last week, AP reported quoting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“All airspace will be closed, flights have already been banned... Soon the borders will be closed too,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said the Iraqi Kurdish region’s leader, Masoud Barzani, who spearheaded the independence referendum, has endangered the security of the whole region.

“We won’t allow our region and our country’s security to be placed in danger just because some people want to realize their childhood dream,” he added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
