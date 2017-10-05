Armenian PM receives newly appointed UK Trade Envoy to Armenia

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received on Thursday newly appointed British Trade Envoy to Armenia, MP Mark Pritchard.
Karen Karapetyan congratulated Mark Pritchard on the assumption of the post and noted that the Armenian Government has great hopes of his activities in terms of developing Armenian-UK trade and economic relations and giving new impetus to them.
The PM stressed that there is great potential for increasing the trade turnover between the two states. Karapetyan noted that currently the Armenian Government implements large-scale reforms in the sphere of economy and other spheres, adding that Armenia can offer favorable conditions to the UK capital, including as a gate to the Eurasian and Iranian markets.
Thanking for the cordial reception, Mark Pritchard stressed that the approval of his position by the Prime Minister of the UK documents that the British Government is interested in taking measures to increase trade turnover with Armenia and foster business ties.
The UK Trade Envoy to Armenia mentioned that his country wishes to expand economic cooperation with Armenia and his goal is to achieve visible and tangible results during his tenure.
The interlocutors discussed also the opportunities to improve bilateral trade regimes, set Yerevan-London flights, as well as issues about the prospects of implementing projects in the spheres of energy, road construction, reservoir construction, tourism, healthcare, education.