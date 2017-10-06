News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 06
USD
478.45
EUR
562.9
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
562.9
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Clergyman: We have never said Kumurdo village church in Georgia is Armenian
10:43, 06.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Culture

Armenian and Georgian clergymen and secular officials met at the Georgian Patriarchate.

Father Tatev Marukyan, pastor of the Holy Cross Armenian Church in Akhalkalaki town in Georgia, on Thursday told Armenian News-NEWS.am that during this talk, it was decided to set up a working group, and to discuss with the Kumurdo (Gumburdo) village residents the situation regarding the church of this rural community.

The results of the discussions at the Patriarchate were presented to the villagers, and they are not against this decision.

Fr. Marukyan added, however, that the church in Kumurdo is not considered an Armenian place of Christian worship.

“We have never said this church is an [Armenian] Apostolic Church,” he noted. “It is on privatized territory and considered their [Georgians’] historical and cultural heritage.”

On September 30, clashes occurred between the Armenian residents of Kumurdo and police in Javakheti, which is a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province.

The Armenians wished to place an Armenian cross-stone in the courtyard of the local church, since the bones of their forebears are buried there. Police, however, did not let them inside the church saying they have a respective order.

The situation became tenser, and therefore special forces arrived at the scene. Police fired shots in the air, and they beat the local Armenians with clubs.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Nationwide wishing ceremony held at Holy Etchmiadzin
On the occasion of the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia…
 Armenian worshipers stoned in Istanbul
No one was injured in the attack...
 Armenian Church marks Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross
The Exaltation of the Holy Cross is one of the five major feasts of the Armenian Church…
Divine service not to be offered at Armenian church on Turkey’s Akhtamar Island, for 3rd consecutive year
The reason is security concerns…
 Thieves steal artifacts from Armenian church of Istanbul
Locals in the area spotted the thieves while they were trying to put a huge painting and a cross into a vehicle...
 Religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopt statement (PHOTO)
Disagreements can be overcome, relying on the moral values of kindness...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news