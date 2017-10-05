News
Armenian President receives newly appointed US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group
20:39, 05.10.2017
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received on Thursday newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer, presidential press service reported.

Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Ambassador Andrew Schofer on appointment. Underlining that the newly appointed Co-chair assumed the diplomatic mission in a rather complicated period for the settlement process of Karabakh conflict, Serzh Sargsyan wished him success in his important mission.

The President hoped that the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict in line with the international norms and principles will be successfully continued and stressed that Armenia together with the Minsk Group Co-chairs is ready to continue efforts for the goal.

