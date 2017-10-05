News
Armenian President receives delegation of EU Council’s Political and Security Committee (PHOTOS)
21:42, 05.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received on Thursday the delegation of the EU Council’s Political and Security Committee (PSC) led by its Chairman Walter Stevens. Ambassadors from 28 EU Member States accredited in Brussels and representatives of the Committee are among the delegation, presidential press service reported.

The aim of the visit is to discuss the current phase and the prospects of Armenia-EU relations under the light of the completion of the talks on the new framework agreement, get acquainted with the situation on site, as well as to touch upon the agenda issues of the Eastern Partnership upcoming summit, exchange ideas over the political and security issues, as well as threats and challenges in the region of the South Caucasus.

Serzh Sargsyan greeted the guests and highlighted the meetings and discussions in that format, which, to the President’s conviction, are a good opportunity to discuss all the issues of bilateral interest.

Noting that only three days ago Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn was in Armenia, and a day prior to that the last modernized border check point in the north of Armenia, constructed with the assistance of the EU, was opened with the participation of Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, President Sargsyan underlined that this kind of intensity of interactions shows that the EU has an important role in Armenia’s foreign policy.

The Chairman of the PSC stressed that the EU attaches great importance to the relations with Eastern Partnership participant countries, including Armenia, and he is glad that Armenia has initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU, which, according to him, shows that it’s really possible to sign an agreement with the EU and develop partnership being a member state to the Eurasian Economic Union. He stressed that EU’s policy conducted in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership initiative is not directed against anyone.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Walter Stevens stressed that the EU supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. 

The Chairman of the Committee noted that the EU is interested in assists reforms in Armenia, including the continuity of economic reforms, highlights the implementation of a more efficient management following the Constitutional reforms, and the works done to strengthen justice, human rights defense, and democratic institutions. 

During the meeting Walter Stevens expressed gratitude for giving shelter to over 20 thousand Syrian refugees in Armenia.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
