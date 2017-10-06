News
Iraqi Sunnis plan to hold referendum on autonomy
10:28, 06.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Iraqi Sunnis, a minority in the country, plan to hold a referendum on the establishment of regional autonomy in the central and northern governorates of Iraq, reported Interfax news agency.

Sheikh Muzahim al-Huet, representative of the Arab tribes of the Nineveh Governorate, told the Kurdish news agency BasNews that the respective Sunni regions will include the governorates of Nineveh, Al Anbar, Diyala and Salah ad Din, and the “Baghdad Belt,” capital city Baghdad’s districts where the majority are Sunnis.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
