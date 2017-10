YEREVAN. – Second four-day session of the Sixth Convocation National Assembly of Armenia, which kicked off on Tuesday, has resumed on Friday.

At the beginning of this sitting, the bills that were debated on Thursday were put to a vote, and all these proposed laws were adopted.

There are 33 matters on the draft agenda of this session, which is convened since Tuesday.

Drafts on the ratification of several agreements are also on the parliament agenda.