Armenia PM: Great increase in trade is observed within EAEU framework

YEREVAN. – A great increase in trade is observed within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Friday noted the abovementioned in his address at the sixth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum, which is held in capital city Yerevan.
Karapetyan added that this applies to Russia as well, and noted that tourism growth was recorded also from Russia.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.