Armenia Parliament ratifies technico-military cooperation oversight agreement with Russia
12:54, 06.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Friday ratified the bill on ratifying the agreement regarding the procedure for overseeing the availability and targeted use of military products that are supplied within the framework of the agreement with respect to technico-military cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

The said draft law passed by a vote of 80 for and 7 against.

In addition, the Parliament quickly voted on more than a dozen other law proposals, and completed its activities for the week.

In particular, the NA of Armenia passed the bill on ratification of the agreement regarding cooperation with South Korea in culture, sports, and education.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
