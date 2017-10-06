News
Deputy FM, California legislators discuss Armenian-American cooperation
13:33, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ashot Hovakimian, on Thursday received a delegation from the Senate and the Assembly of the US State of California.

First, Hovakimian expressed gratitude for California’s consistent position on recognition of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and condemnation of Armenian Genocide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed Armenian-American relations, and the avenues for development and promotion of cooperation between Armenia and the State of California.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
