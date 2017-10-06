News
Armenia President: EAEU has multiplied creative potential of our countries
12:26, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has multiplied the creative potential of our countries, and eliminated many obstacles on the road to economic cooperation.

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday noted the aforementioned in his message to the sixth Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, and the second International Forum of Eurasian Partnership, which have convened in capital city Yerevan, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Armenia pays priority attention to the development of multilayer trade and economic relations with Russia. The economies of our countries are closely interconnected.

“The regions of our countries [also] play an active role in enhancing cooperation.

“Integration processes contribute to the development of interregional cooperation.

“The holding of forums corresponds to the traditions of fraternity and friendship, by which the relations of our peoples have strengthened over the course of many centuries,” the Armenian President’s message reads, in particular.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
