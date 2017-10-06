Over 100 members of Congress back passage of Genocide prevention measure

WASHINGTON. – In the wake of the Armenian Genocide epic “The Promise,” on the eve of the national release of “Architects of Denial,” after a long summer of Congressional district meetings, and amid a renewed drive by Representatives Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Trott (R-MI) and their Armenian Caucus colleagues, the number of U.S. House cosponsors on H.Res.220 cleared one hundred this week, signaling growing support for passage of this bipartisan measure leveraging the lessons of the Armenian Genocide to prevent future atrocities across the Middle East and around the world, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

“We are gratified to see the growing bipartisan backing for the adoption of H.Res.220 and are encouraged that each of the top U.S. House leaders, from both sides of the aisle, have records of supporting honest American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide – from Speaker Ryan and Majority Leader McCarthy to Democratic Leader Pelosi and Democratic Whip Hoyer, as well, of course, Chairman Royce and Ranking Member Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “We look forward to supporting the ongoing efforts H.Res.220’s authors and cosponsors to secure its adoption by the full U.S. House.”

This growing spotlight on Turkey’s genocidal history and the ongoing aggression against Armenia and Artsakh by both Azerbaijan and Turkey have resonated with lawmakers, as seen during over 200 district meetings held by ANCA Western Region and Eastern Region local advocates this past summer, urging support for a myriad of Armenian American community concerns, including passage of H.Res.220 and the Senate Armenian Genocide Resolution, S.Res.136.