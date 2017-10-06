Eurasian Union plans to actively develop relations with Iran,and Armenia will help

YEREVAN. – Armenia intends to act as a kind of link in the development of relations between the Eurasian Union and Iran, one of the organizers of the Russian-Armenian interregional forum Ara Abrahamyan said at a briefing in the framework of the sixth meeting of the forum in Yerevan.

There is an agreement on the construction of a Russian trading house on the border with Iran, he said, adding that Armenia will sell Russian goods to Iran.

According to him, the opening of the production zone is also planned.

“We will sell to Iran and other countries of the Persian Gulf, and there is interest from partners, but much depends on Armenia.