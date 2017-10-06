News
Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss organizing Sargsyan-Aliyev talk
15:28, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday received Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

At the meeting, the interlocutors continued the discussions related to organizing a talk between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, they  exchanged views on the present-day situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, and the joint efforts by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries towards achieving a peaceful settlement of this conflict.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
