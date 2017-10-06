News
Parliament: Armenia has no territorial issue with Azerbaijan
15:55, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Friday received a parliamentary delegation from the US State of California, and led by California Senator Scott Wilk.

Babloyan underscored the continually strengthening Armenia-US relations, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he highlighted the US assistance in the establishment and development of democracy in Armenia.

And reflecting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian parliament speaker noted as follows, in particular: “Armenia has no territorial problem with Azerbaijan; the matter concerns the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] people’s right to self-determination. (…). The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved pacifically; in the format of the OSCE [(Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)] Minsk Group.”

Senator Wilk, for his part, introduced the members of the visiting California parliamentary delegation, many of whom are Armenians.

At the end of the talk, the interlocutors reflected on the Californian Armenians’ role in making US relations and cooperation with Armenia grow deeper.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
