Sargsyan: Armenia-Russia joint initiatives grow thanks to EAEU cooperation

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday received Denis Manturov, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.

Manturov has arrived in capital city Yerevan to participate in the Sixth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum, and the second International Forum of Eurasian Partnership, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sargsyan underscored these two events that are aimed at expansion and development of Armenian-Russian cooperation. Also, the interlocutors highlighted the need to hold such events on a regular basis.

At the ensuing talk, they reflected on the avenues for strengthening trade and economic ties and expanding industrial cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

The President expressed the hope that the minister’s visit to Armenia will give new impetus to Armenian-Russian joint initiatives, whose opportunities, as per Sargsyan, grow also owing to cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.