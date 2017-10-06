Armenian delegate: Agramunt realized he has no other option, but to resign

YEREVAN. – PACE president Pedro Agramunt has resigned because he did not want no confidence vote to be a part of his biography, head of Armenian delegation to the Assembly told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenian lawmaker’s comment came after Agrmunt said he decided to resign “for personal reasons”.
“It is clear that Agramunt’s resignation comes not for personal reasons. Agramunt has been trying to do everything to understand whether he can cancel the resignation process, but finally he realized it is impossible and he has no options to change anything,” Hovhannisyan said.
“Today, for personal reasons, I have decided to no longer chair the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,” Pedro Agramunt tweeted.
The Assembly was due to hold a vote on a motion to dismiss its Agramunt on the first day of the autumn session that opens in Strasbourg on October 9.