Friday
October 06
Friday
October 06
Armenia's PM and Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia
18:50, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Vice President of Samsung Electronics Seungsik Choi,  press service of the Government of Armenia reported.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to IT projects planned in Armenia.

Seungsik Choi noted that the works aimed at bringing the projects to life successfully go on and their aim is to introduce innovative offers to the Armenian market.

Karen Karapetyan saluted Samsung’s initiatives and expressed the readiness of the Government to support their implementation.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
