UN and Germany urge Trump not to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

The European Commission and the government of Germany urged US President Donald Trump not to withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord.

The representative of the Brussels office said on Friday that the deal is a long-term solution to the Iranian nuclear problem, DW reported.

Berlin also stressed the importance of the treaty with Tehran. Representative of the Foreign Ministry of Germany noted that relevant consultations are being conducted by the German Embassy in Washington with members of the US Congress to influence the decision of the Trump's administration.