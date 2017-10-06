Government of Catalonia announces final results of independence referendum

The final results from Catalonia's independence referendum show that 90 per cent of voters backed secession from Spain, the region's government has said.
The final numbers confirm earlier results showing 90 percent of votes in favor of independence. The regional government said 2.28 million Catalans voted, 43 percent of eligible voters. The ‘No’ side received some 8 percent of the ballots.
Separatist Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will address the regional government on Tuesday to “report on the current political situation.” It was unclear if he or other separatist lawmakers would use the meeting to introduce a vote on declaring secession.
Madrid has vowed to ignore the result after Spain's constitutional court declared the poll unlawful.