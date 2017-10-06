News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 06
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Government of Catalonia announces final results of independence referendum
20:32, 06.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The final results from Catalonia's independence referendum show that 90 per cent of voters backed secession from Spain, the region's government has said.

The final numbers confirm earlier results showing 90 percent of votes in favor of independence. The regional government said 2.28 million Catalans voted, 43 percent of eligible voters. The ‘No’ side received some 8 percent of the ballots.

Separatist Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will address the regional government on Tuesday to “report on the current political situation.” It was unclear if he or other separatist lawmakers would use the meeting to introduce a vote on declaring secession.

Madrid has vowed to ignore the result after Spain's constitutional court declared the poll unlawful.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news