U.S. approves possible $15bn sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia
09:38, 07.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday, reported Reuters news agency.

“This sale furthers U.S. national security and foreign policy interests, and supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian and other regional threats,” the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation agency said in a statement.

It added, however, that this sale will not change military balance in the region.

