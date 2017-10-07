Armenian cross-stone to be placed in Georgia village church, but 3 years later

The working group, which was set up after the incident that occurred in Kumurdo (Gumburdo) village of Georgia, has come to an agreement that the bones of the forebears of the local Armenians will be buried again in the courtyard of the village church and an Armenian cross-stone will be placed on the collective grave in approximately three years, when restoration at the church is expected to be completed, reported the Jnews.ge website of Georgia.

Bishop Vazgen Mirzakanyan, Primate of the Armenian Diocese in Georgia, personally informed the Kumurdo residents about this agreement which the working group has reached.

About 30 people, who were assembled in the church yard, gave their consent to sign a respective contract as a guarantee.

And they will wait until the completion of restoration of this church.

On September 30, clashes occurred between the Armenian residents of Kumurdo and police in Javakheti, which is a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Georgia’s southeastern Samtskhe-Javakheti Province.

The Armenians wished to place an Armenian cross-stone in the courtyard of the local church, since the bones of their forebears are buried there. Police, however, did not let them inside the church saying they have a respective order.

The situation became tenser, and therefore special forces arrived at the scene. Police fired shots in the air and beat the local Armenians with clubs.