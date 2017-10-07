CSTO: Organization’s forces are ready to help Armenia if needed

YEREVAN. – The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces are ready to help Armenia, if such a need arises.

Anatoly Sidorov, the CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, on Saturday stated the aforesaid at a press conference within the framework of the Search 2017 military exercises, which are held in Armenia.

Sidorov noted that he is aware of Armenia’s problem and pain, the conflict. In his words, according to the charter and legal documents, the CSTO forces are foreseen for the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member countries of this organization.

“If, God forbid, one of the countries needs help, the CSTO forces (…) will be ready to come and provide help,” he stressed. “There should be no doubts on this matter.

“Being familiar with your [Armenia’s] pain, I will say, I hope that this will not happen. But the CSTO forces are ready to provide help.”