CSTO military exercises conducted in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Search 2017 military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces have completed Saturday in Armenia.
Anatoly Sidorov, the CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, and Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, participated in the active phase of these military maneuvers.
As per Sidorov, these drills were held at a high professional level, the command units worked in coordination, the troops demonstrated well-preparedness, and the objectives of these military exercises are fulfilled.
About 1,000 military servicemen took part, as well as close to 80 military equipments and 15 flying devices were used, in these maneuvers.