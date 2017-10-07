News
European Sports Festival kicks off in Armenia for first time (PHOTOS)
14:40, 07.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The European Sports Festival (EUSportsFest ) got underway Saturday in Armenia, for the first time.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, gave the start of this event, and noted that their objective is to contribute to active lifestyle—and first and foremost, to family sports—in the country. 

Świtalski noted that today they organized a family golf festival to open this round of the European Sports Festival.

He said by way of the European days of sport, they are building a bridge between Armenia and other European countries.

The EU ambassador added that with its landscape and nature, Armenia is a very good place for golf.  

He noted that even though there is only one golf course in the country at present, he is confident that other golf courses will open simultaneously with the development of Armenia and its tourism.

