Baghdad asks Ankara and Tehran to close their checkpoints on border with Iraqi Kurdistan

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) informed that Iraq has asked Turkey and Iran to close their checkpoints on their border with Iraqi Kurdistan, where a referendum on independence was held on September 25, reported TASS Russian News Agency.
According to the agency, the Iraqi MFA has sent an official message to Turkish and Iranian embassies in Baghdad, asking these countries to close their existing border checkpoints with Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as to limit oil supplies from and carbohydrates’ sale with this autonomy.