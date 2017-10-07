News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 07
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Baghdad asks Ankara and Tehran to close their checkpoints on border with Iraqi Kurdistan
16:24, 07.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) informed that Iraq has asked Turkey and Iran to close their checkpoints on their border with Iraqi Kurdistan, where a referendum on independence was held on September 25, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

According to the agency, the Iraqi MFA has sent an official message to Turkish and Iranian embassies in Baghdad, asking these countries to close their existing border checkpoints with Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as to limit oil supplies from and carbohydrates’ sale with this autonomy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan: Turkey, Iran and Iraq are considering blockading Iraq’s Kurdish region
All airspace will be closed, flights have already been banned...
Iraqi parliament votes to halt financial transactions with Kurdistan
The formula would “preserve the interests” of Kurdish citizens…
 Clergyman: We have no problem regarding Armenians’ safety in Iraqi Kurdistan
Father Artun Khalatian, the Armenian pastor of Erbil, spoke to Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Turkish nationalists post photo holding automatic weapons before heading to northern Iraq
And they wrote that 5,000 Turkish nationalists were ready to head to Kirkuk to protect the Iraqi Turkmens…
 Putin, Erdoğan discuss Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum
Russia and Turkey support the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria…
 Armenia MFA hopes for peaceful settlement regarding Iraqi Kurdistan referendum on independence
And expects for the Iraqi authorities and the Kurdish regional authorities to be able to avoid tension, said FM Nalbandian…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news