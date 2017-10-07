Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, received Masis Mayilian, his colleague from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, has informed about the aforementioned.
This is Mayilian’s first official visit since his appointment as NKR Foreign Minister.
First, Nalbandian congratulated Masis Mayilian for assuming the position of Artsakh’s Foreign Minister, and wished him success in this important and accountable mission.
Subsequently, the interlocutors underscored the regular talks and exchange of views between the FMs of Armenia and the NKR.
Also, they discussed matters relating to the process toward achieving a solely pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and exchanged views on the respective talks with co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
In addition, Edward Nalbandian and Masis Mayilian conferred on cooperation between the MFAs of Armenia and Artsakh.