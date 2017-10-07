News
Saturday
October 07
Saturday
October 07
Armenia President pays working visit to Vayotz Dzor Province (PHOTOS)
15:25, 07.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, paid a working visit to the Vayotz Dzor Province.

On Friday evening, Sargsyan, who is also Chairman of the Chess Federation of Armenia, followed the second leg of the European Youth Grand Prix chess tournament being held the resort city of Jermuk.

On Saturday morning, the President toured the town, and got familiarized with the major construction works in Jermuk.

Also, Sargsyan got acquainted with the development of investment programs for intended construction.

Completing his working visit to the Vayotz Dzor Province, the President of Armenia traveled to the Syunik Province.

