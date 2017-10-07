News
OSCE Minsk Group: Presidents Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to continue negotiations
18:25, 07.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US) met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan on Friday and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Saturday to finalize preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Presidents, including possible topics for discussion.

The Co-Chairs were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Both Presidents confirmed their readiness to reengage in negotiations with the purpose of reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict. Information on the forthcoming summit will be released by the respective sides in the near future”, the Co-Chairs said in a statement.

