Turkish FM says will work to improve ties with Germany

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday he would work towards a normalization of relations with Germany after months of mutual recriminations on a range of issues between the NATO allies, Reuters reported.
Germany has also protested against the detention of German citizens on political charges and has raised the question of whether EU accession talks with Turkey should go ahead.
Striking an unusually conciliatory tone, Cavusoglu told Der Spiegel weekly there was no reason for problems between the two countries.
“If you take one step towards us, we will take two towards you,” he said.
And asked if he believed there would be a normalization in relations, Cavusoglu said: “Yes. And I am ready to make an effort towards that.”