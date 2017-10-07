Rouhani: Neither Trump nor tens of other Trumps can undo benefits of nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed the country’s political and economic gains from the 2015 nuclear agreement with six world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said nobody can reverse the positive effects of the deal, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Following the nuclear negotiations and the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic gained “irreversible benefits” that nobody can take away, Rouhani said in a speech on Saturday.

“Neither (US President Donald) Trump nor tens of other Trumps would be able to take back the irreversible benefits of the JCPOA,” he stressed.