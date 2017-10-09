News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 09
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Armenia engineers introduce new algorithm for solar energy payment by crypto currency
10:21, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Engineers at the National Instruments company subsidiary in Armenia have introduced a new algorithm for paying for solar energy electricity by way of crypto currency. The respective model was introduced at the 13th annual DigiTec Expo 2017 international technology exhibition in capital city Yerevan.

Aram Soghoyan, a specialist from this subsidiary, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, theoretically, this system can be applied in “business-consumer’ calculations.

The advantage of calculation with crypto-currency is that the database with such conditions is distributed among different users, and therefore it is difficult to crack, or break into such database.

The “smart contract” algorithms that are designed in Armenia have caused an interest in Russia, from where orders have already been placed for taking part in “smart city” projects.

Solar energy electricity payment contracts have been adapted as an option for the demonstration of this project.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: New IT development strategy shall be arranged in one month
Also, with regard to enhancing the market potential of respective companies in the country…
 Armenia PM visits DigiTec Expo 2017 (PHOTO)
Around 150 companies participate in this year's exhibition...
 Media expert: Web is one of the fronts of Karabakh conflict
“The use of non-traditional methods is considered a component of a hybrid war...
 Armenia President on hand at DigiTec Expo official opening (PHOTOS)
This year 150 companies are participating in this international technology exhibition…
 PM: Armenia has all prerequisites for becoming regional IT center
Karapetyan spoke at the official opening of ArmTech ‘17 Congress, the 10th Global Armenian High Tech Business Conference in capital city Yerevan…
 Armenia to hold IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies
Also, the ArmTech technology congress and the DigiTec Expo will get underway in the country in the coming days…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news