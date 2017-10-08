News
Catholicos Aram I: Revival of Syria’s Christian community must be a priority
12:41, 08.10.2017
Region:Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Society

Revival of Syria’s Christian community must be a priority for the interchurch movement, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I said during his meeting with Archbishop Rene De Reover.

Aram I briefed the guests about the Christian communities of Syria, and particularly the Armenian community. He noted that in the light of political situation, the Christian community in Syria should be supported. Rehabilitation and reconstruction projects are needed to suppot the Christian community, he emphasized, adding  the importance of financial support for medium-sized businesses.

