Las Vegas Armenian-American community honors memory of shooting victims

The Las Vegas Armenian-American community organizations and churches gathered at St. Geragos Armenian Apostolic Church on October 5 for prayers and candle light vigil for the victims of the shooting that took place on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at concert attendees, Asbarez reported.
Very Rev. Fr. Sasoon Zumrookhdian, Pastor Sam Agulian and Honorary Consul Andy Armenian made their remarks followed by a requiem service honoring the memory of the victims of the 10.1.17 mass shooting that claimed lives of 58 people and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas.
The Armenian community also urges individuals to continue with their blood donations as well as food and financial donations.