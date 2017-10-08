News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 08
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Iran warns US: We will consider American army to be like ISIS
16:26, 08.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has warned the United States against recognizing the Guards Corps as a terrorist group.

Guards’ commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said Iran will consider the American army to be like Islamic State, if additional sanctions are imposed, Reuters reported.

“If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American army to be like Islamic State all around the world particularly in the Middle East,” Jafari said.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Las Vegas gunman scouted locations in Boston and Chicago
Stephen Paddock's potential targets included the most recent Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, which was held August 3 to August 6 in Grant Park…
 Putin certain that united efforts to defeat ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra will succeed
And emphasis should be put not on what is a matter of dispute, but on what is common interest...
 Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 58
At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night…
 Trump: Mass shooting attack in Las Vegas is an act of pure evil
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you…
 ISIS claims responsibility for Las Vegas shooting
The Islamic State claims the shooter converted to Islam months ago...
 US warns citizens from traveling to Turkey
We recommend U.S. citizens carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news