Iran warns US: We will consider American army to be like ISIS

Iran has warned the United States against recognizing the Guards Corps as a terrorist group.
Guards’ commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said Iran will consider the American army to be like Islamic State, if additional sanctions are imposed, Reuters reported.
“If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American army to be like Islamic State all around the world particularly in the Middle East,” Jafari said.