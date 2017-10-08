Kurds ready for dialogue with Baghdad without preconditions

The Iraqi Kurdistan Kurdish government is ready for dialogue with Baghdad “without preconditions from any side in a defined time frame”, senior assistant to Masoud Barzani said in a statement.

Kurdish President Masoud Barzani has met with the Iraqi parliament speaker Salim al-Jabouri in Erbil on Sunda, Rudaw reported.

The two leaders reiterated the need to protect stability and security while avoiding tensions between the two governments, reads the statement issued by Kurdish side.

They also reaffirmed the need to calm the political situation, take the “principle of dialogue with an open agenda,” the statement reads.